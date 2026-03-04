4 March 2026
Real Madrid consider Allegri as potential head coach for 2026/27

World football
News
4 March 2026 17:16
Real Madrid consider Allegri as potential head coach for 2026/27

Real Madrid are reportedly considering appointing Massimiliano Allegri as the club’s head coach for the 2026/27 season, Idman.Biz reports.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, the Spanish giants are monitoring the situation of the experienced Italian manager as they evaluate their long-term plans on the bench.

Real Madrid made a managerial change in mid-January when Xabi Alonso was replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa. However, the results have not improved significantly, with the team suffering four defeats in 12 matches under Arbeloa’s leadership.

Allegri has been in charge of AC Milan since the summer of 2025, guiding the Rossoneri to second place in the Serie A standings this season. The 57-year-old coach is widely regarded as one of Italy’s most experienced tacticians, having previously won multiple league titles and led teams deep into European competitions.

Reports also suggest that Allegri was close to becoming Real Madrid’s head coach on two previous occasions, in 2019 and again in 2021, but the move never materialised.

With the club continuing to pursue domestic and European ambitions, Real Madrid’s hierarchy are believed to be exploring several options as they plan for the next phase of the team’s development.

Idman.Biz
