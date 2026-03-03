Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Saudi Arabia amid security concerns

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly departed Saudi Arabia amid growing security concerns linked to rising tensions in the region, İdman.Biz reports.

The Al-Nassr forward left the kingdom following missile strikes attributed to Iran and the subsequent increase in military alert levels. Flight tracking service Flightradar24 registered the movement of Ronaldo’s private jet, which took off from Saudi Arabia and landed in Madrid.

There has been no official statement from Al-Nassr or the player’s representatives regarding whether the move is temporary or signals a longer-term change in plans. Ronaldo, 41, remains under contract with the Riyadh-based club and has been one of the central figures in the Saudi Pro League since joining in late 2022.

The Portuguese star’s departure comes against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tension across parts of the Middle East, prompting wider questions about the safety of foreign athletes competing in the region. While it is not uncommon for players to travel during breaks in the domestic calendar, the timing of Ronaldo’s flight has fuelled speculation about the motivations behind the decision.

For now, uncertainty surrounds his immediate future at Al-Nassr, with supporters awaiting clarification on when — or if — he will return to Saudi Arabia as the situation develops.