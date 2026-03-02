2 March 2026
Iran will travel to World Cup 2026 ambassador insists

Iran’s ambassador to Spain, Reza Zabib, has insisted that the national team will take part in the 2026 World Cup, dismissing speculation that the country could withdraw from the tournament, Idman.Biz reports.

“Iran will go to the World Cup; we have the right to be there. We have no problems, we will go,” Zabib told Spanish outlet AS.

His comments come after reports suggested that Iran might reconsider participation in the finals following military action involving the United States and its allies. The political backdrop had raised questions over whether logistical or diplomatic complications could affect the team’s presence at the tournament.

Iran have already secured qualification for the expanded 48-team World Cup and have been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. All three of their group-stage matches are scheduled to be played in the United States, one of the three host nations.

The 2026 World Cup will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer, marking the first edition to feature 48 teams. Argentina are the reigning champions, having defeated France on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw in the 2022 final in Qatar.

While geopolitical tensions remain in focus, Tehran’s official stance appears clear: the national side intends to compete on football’s biggest stage.

Idman.Biz
