Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal’s character and composure after a tense 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the 28th round of the Premier League, a result that strengthened the Gunners’ grip on top spot, Idman.Biz reports.

The London derby, played at high intensity throughout, saw Arsenal edge their west London rivals in a contest that underlined the growing maturity of Arteta’s side. Chelsea pushed hard and tested the league leaders for long spells, but Arsenal ultimately showed the cutting edge required in a title race.

Speaking to the BBC, Arteta was full of respect for the opposition. “We knew beforehand this would not be an easy match. Chelsea are an elite team with an excellent coaching staff. I think in key moments we played some very good football,” he said. “Conceding was obviously disappointing, but we had an entire half to put things right. When they went down to ten men, we needed to manage possession better. Against such an organised side, you understand how crucial duels and set-pieces are.”

The victory takes Arsenal to 64 points, consolidating their position at the summit as the run-in gathers pace. With just a handful of matches remaining, every fixture carries added weight. Arteta’s men face another significant test on 4 March when they travel to Brighton, a ground that has proved tricky in recent seasons, as they look to reinforce their status as leading contenders for the title.