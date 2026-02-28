Alex Pereira vacates UFC light heavyweight title and moves up in weight

Alex Pereira has relinquished his UFC light heavyweight championship and will move up to a heavier weight class, UFC president Dana White has confirmed, İdman.Biz reports.

The Brazilian, who became one of the promotion’s biggest stars in recent years, has decided to pursue new challenges rather than defend his 205lb crown. Pereira’s power and striking pedigree helped him capture titles in two divisions during his UFC career, cementing his status as one of the sport’s elite names.

With the belt now vacant, the UFC has moved swiftly to book a title fight between former champion Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and rising New Zealand contender Carlos Ulberg. The bout will headline UFC 327 and is scheduled to take place in the early hours of 12 April.

Prochazka, known for his unorthodox style and finishing ability, will look to reclaim the title he once held, while Ulberg has emerged as one of the most dangerous strikers in the division. The clash marks a significant turning point for the light heavyweight landscape as the division enters a new era without Pereira at the top.