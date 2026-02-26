26 February 2026
EN

Juventus set to extend Luciano Spalletti contract, confirms Giorgio Chiellini

World football
News
26 February 2026 13:05
19
Juventus set to extend Luciano Spalletti contract, confirms Giorgio Chiellini

Juventus are preparing to open formal talks over a new contract for head coach Luciano Spalletti, with sporting director Giorgio Chiellini confirming the club’s intention to continue their partnership, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Chiellini moved to clarify speculation that had circulated since January regarding Spalletti’s future in Turin. The former Juventus captain, now part of the club’s executive structure, stressed that there has never been uncertainty over the manager’s position.

“The issue of a new contract for Luciano Spalletti has never been in doubt,” Chiellini said. “It is one of our main priorities. We will meet soon to discuss the details of the agreement.”

Juventus officials have consistently voiced confidence in Spalletti in recent months, signalling their satisfaction with the direction of the team. Since taking charge, the experienced Italian coach has overseen a period of transition at the Allianz Stadium, balancing domestic ambitions with the club’s European campaign.

An official meeting is expected in the near future, where the finer points of the new deal will be finalised, reinforcing Juventus’ commitment to stability as they aim to re-establish themselves among Europe’s elite.

Idman.Biz
