25 February 2026
Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit

25 February 2026 13:51
Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov has described his side’s Champions League campaign as a valuable learning experience, despite their play-off exit to Newcastle, Idman.Biz repots.

Speaking at the airport upon the team’s return to Baku, Gurbanov addressed the 3-2 second-leg defeat at St James’ Park, which followed a heavy 6-1 loss in the first meeting. The aggregate result ended Qarabag’s European run, yet the long-serving manager was keen to frame the campaign in a broader context.

“It would be wrong to say everything ended badly,” Gurbanov said. “For the club, this is a serious step forward. After the result of the first game, it was psychologically difficult to prepare for the return leg, especially as the opponent constantly forced us into mistakes.”

Qarabag, serial champions of Azerbaijan, have steadily built their European pedigree over the past decade, but the gulf in tempo and physical intensity against Premier League opposition was evident across both ties. Newcastle’s aggressive pressing in Baku effectively settled the contest early, leaving the return fixture more about pride than progression.

Gurbanov also highlighted the atmosphere surrounding the tie, noting the travelling support and his personal connection to St James’ Park. “It was very important that our fans supported us until the very end. In almost every match you could feel the presence of the opponent’s supporters – there were around 1,500 to 2,000 in the stands. I had been to Newcastle’s stadium before as a player, and now I’ve experienced it as a head coach. Once the game starts, everything else disappears – only the match and the team remain,” he said.

While Qarabag’s Champions League journey has concluded at the play-off stage, the experience against top-level opposition is likely to shape the club’s ambitions moving forward.

