Champions League play-off second legs: Italy on brink as Madrid braces for heated showdow

The final places in the Champions League last 16 will be decided tonight, with four play-off ties reaching their conclusion and the prospect of a disastrous week for Italian football looming large.

Each fixture carries its own narrative: in some cases a miracle is required, in others composure will suffice, while in Madrid the spotlight extends well beyond purely sporting matters.

Atalanta v Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund take a 2-0 advantage to Bergamo after a disciplined display in Germany, where Serhou Guirassy proved decisive with a goal and an assist. The Bundesliga side were clinical in front of goal and now find themselves in a commanding position.

The build-up to the return leg has not been without controversy. Dortmund have raised concerns over access for some of their travelling supporters due to security restrictions, adding tension to an already significant evening.

Atalanta must cope with injury setbacks. Charles De Ketelaere is recovering from knee arthroscopy, while Giacomo Raspadori is also sidelined. For the visitors, Nico Schlotterbeck and Emre Can have returned to training, though final decisions on their involvement will be made closer to kick-off. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are likely to adopt an aggressive approach from the outset if they are to revive the tie.

Juventus v Galatasaray

The first leg in Istanbul delivered drama in abundance. Juventus led 2-1 but collapsed in the second half, conceding four times to lose 5-2. The dismissal of Juan Cabal proved pivotal, shifting momentum decisively in Galatasaray’s favour.

The Turin club now face a daunting task. To force extra time they must win by at least three goals. Head coach Luciano Spalletti has insisted his side believe in a comeback and will draw energy from the Allianz Stadium crowd.

Kenan Yildiz has partially resumed team training and could feature, while Gleison Bremer may also return. However, injuries to Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik, along with suspensions for Andrea Cambiaso and Cabal, leave Juventus short of options.

With Inter already eliminated after consecutive defeats to Norwegian champions Bodo Glimt, Italian football faces the prospect of having no representatives left in this season’s competition.

Paris Saint-Germain v Monaco

The all-French clash produced a thrilling first leg. Monaco raced into a 2-0 lead, only for PSG to mount a comeback and win 3-2. The second-half sending-off of Aleksandr Golovin made life significantly harder for the principality side.

Golovin will now miss the return leg in Paris through suspension, potentially weakening Monaco’s midfield. PSG have their own concerns, with Ousmane Dembele and Senny Mayulu returning from injury, while Fabian Ruiz continues individual recovery work. Luis Enrique has made clear his team will not attempt to protect their slender advantage but will instead seek to dominate once again.

Real Madrid v Benfica

The most controversial tie of the round takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid hold a 1-0 lead from Lisbon, yet much of the focus has centred on an incident involving Vinicius Junior and Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni.

Vinicius alleged he was subjected to racist abuse, a claim Prestianni has denied. UEFA has launched an investigation and handed the Argentine a provisional one-match suspension. Should the governing body determine that discriminatory language was used, more severe sanctions could follow.

On the pitch, the contest remains finely poised. Real Madrid will rely on their formidable home record, though Benfica arrive in strong form. Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for the hosts with a knee issue, adding further intrigue to what promises to be a charged evening in the Spanish capital.

By the end of the night, the Champions League landscape will look markedly different, with Italy anxiously watching and Madrid preparing for a tie laden with sporting and political significance.

