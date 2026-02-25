25 February 2026
Snoop Dogg makes first visit to Swansea home ground after buying stake in club

25 February 2026 17:59
Snoop Dogg makes first visit to Swansea home ground after buying stake in club

Snoop Dogg made his first appearance at Swansea City’s home stadium after purchasing a minority stake in the Welsh club, attending their Championship fixture against Preston North End, which ended in a 1-1 draw, Idman.Biz reports.

The American rapper, who joined the ownership group last July, sparked a wave of excitement among supporters. According to talkSPORT, fans began queuing hours before kick-off in the hope of catching a glimpse of the club’s newest shareholder. Snoop arrived wearing full Swansea colours, and supporters were handed special bandanas featuring his logo to mark the occasion.

As he made his way through the stands, fans waved the bandanas above their heads, echoing a tradition associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL team Snoop has long supported. The crossover of American sporting culture and Welsh football created a carnival atmosphere at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Speaking during his visit, Snoop said he felt a strong connection to the club’s identity. “Swansea is a proud working-class club and an underdog that always bites back. That journey reminds me a lot of my own story,” he said. The rapper had previously explored potential investment opportunities with Celtic before turning his attention to Swansea.

His involvement forms part of a broader strategy by the club’s American ownership to attract high-profile investors and global attention. Among the notable names linked to the project is Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, who is also reported to have invested.

On the pitch, Swansea remain mid-table in the Championship, sitting 12th with 45 points from 32 matches. While promotion ambitions remain alive, much of the spotlight this week has been off the field, as Hollywood-style glamour meets the gritty realities of second-tier English football.

