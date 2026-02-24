Newcastle set to rotate for Qarabag clash with tie all but settled

Newcastle United are expected to name a largely rotated side for their Champions League play-off second leg against Qarabag, with the tie effectively decided after a commanding first-leg performance, İdman.Biz reports.

Reports in the British press suggest Eddie Howe could hand opportunities to squad players at St James’ Park, following Newcastle’s emphatic victory in Baku. With progression to the last 16 firmly within reach, the Magpies are likely to prioritise domestic commitments while maintaining professionalism on home soil.

The projected Newcastle line-up includes Aaron Ramsdale in goal, with Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Dan Burn and Alex Murphy forming the defence. In midfield, Joe Willock and Sandro Tonali are expected to feature, while Jacob Murphy, William Osula and Harvey Barnes could provide attacking support.

Qarabag, meanwhile, are set to travel with Mateusz Kochalski between the posts, alongside Matheus Silva, Badavi Huseynov, Kevin Medina and Elvin Jafarguliyev at the back. Pedro Bicalho and Marko Jankovic are likely to anchor midfield, with Leandro Andrade, Yoni Montiel, Abdellah Zoubir and Camilo Duran tasked with leading the forward line.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is scheduled for 23:59 Baku time, as Newcastle look to complete the job in front of their home supporters and confirm their place in the next round of Europe’s premier competition.