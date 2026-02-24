Champions League play-off second legs: tension in Madrid and Milan, damage limitation for Qarabag - İdman.Biz

24 February 2026
Champions League play-off second legs: tension in Madrid and Milan, damage limitation for Qarabag

World football
Review
24 February 2026 16:15
Four of the eight Champions League play-off second legs take place on 24 February, with drama expected across Europe as places in the last 16 are decided, İdman.Biz reports.

While some ties remain finely balanced after high-scoring first encounters, others appear close to settled — not least Newcastle’s commanding position against Qarabag.

Newcastle v Qarabag

The English side all but sealed qualification in Baku, thrashing Qarabag 6-1. Anthony Gordon struck four times before half-time as Eddie Howe’s team overwhelmed the Azerbaijani champions with relentless intensity.

Overturning a five-goal deficit looks a near-impossible task for the visitors, whose priority now is to restore pride and finish their European campaign on a positive note. Newcastle are without Bruno Guimaraes, Tino Livramento and Emil Krafth, and with such a commanding aggregate lead, Howe may rotate his squad unless the unexpected occurs.

Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge

One of the ties of the round remains delicately poised after a thrilling 3-3 draw in Belgium. Atletico twice led — first 2-0 and later 3-2 — only to concede a late equaliser in the 89th minute.

Diego Simeone has stressed the importance of defensive focus while maintaining attacking balance. With the aggregate score level, any slip could prove decisive. If the teams are level again after 90 minutes, extra time will be required at the Metropolitano.

Inter v Bodo/Glimt

Last season’s runners-up find themselves in real trouble after a shock 3-1 defeat in Norway. Inter now require at least a two-goal victory at San Siro to force extra time, and three to progress outright.

Their task is complicated by an injury to captain Lautaro Martinez, who is struggling with a calf issue and remains a major doubt. Head coach Cristian Chivu has insisted his side believe in a comeback and are prepared to adopt an aggressive approach in search of redemption on home soil.

Bayer Leverkusen v Olympiacos

Leverkusen travel back from Piraeus with a 2-0 advantage thanks to a second-half brace from Patrik Schick. The Bundesliga side have taken a significant step towards the last 16, though the tie is not beyond reach.

Olympiacos must win by at least two goals to force extra time, while Leverkusen will aim to control proceedings and prevent an early shift in momentum. A recent domestic setback has added further incentive for the German club to respond on the European stage.

