24 February 2026
EN

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior

World football
News
23 February 2026 17:33
42
Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has found himself at the centre of another public controversy after comments posted on social media by Jessica Tuga, who has been described in several reports as a former partner of the Real Madrid CF winger, Idman.Biz reports.

In a message that quickly circulated online, Tuga wrote that “these black footballers complain so much about racism” while “always dating white women”, adding that they “never build relationships with black women” and concluding that “the answer is obvious”. The remarks triggered a wave of reaction across social platforms, with many users criticising the tone and content of the statement.

Tuga has separately expressed frustration at being labelled Vinicius’ “ex-girlfriend” in media coverage, distancing herself from the narrative surrounding their alleged relationship.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of renewed focus on racism in European football. Following a recent UEFA Champions League tie between SL Benfica and Real Madrid, Vinicius once again reported alleged racist abuse from the stands, prompting UEFA to open an investigation.

Vinicius has been one of the most vocal high-profile players in speaking out against racism in the game, particularly in Spain, where several incidents over recent seasons have led to sanctions and heightened scrutiny. The latest social media row has added another layer to an already sensitive issue surrounding one of world football’s most prominent figures.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Loftus-Cheek suffers fractured jaw in Milan’s clash with Parma
23 February 17:59
World football

Loftus-Cheek suffers fractured jaw in Milan’s clash with Parma

England midfielder facing lengthy lay-off after serious facial injury in Serie A
Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid
23 February 17:01
World football

Mbappe struggles for rhythm as knee issue lingers at Real Madrid

French forward below his usual standards against Osasuna amid ongoing fitness concerns
Match in Mexico’s women’s league halted after sounds resembling gunshots
23 February 15:59
World football

Match in Mexico’s women’s league halted after sounds resembling gunshots

Game between Necaxa and Queretaro briefly suspended amid security concerns in Aguascalientes
France goalkeeper who debuted against Azerbaijan faces World Cup 2026 doubt
23 February 13:49
World football

France goalkeeper who debuted against Azerbaijan faces World Cup 2026 doubt

Lucas Chevalier risks missing France’s March call-up and World Cup 2026 squad amid lack of playing time at PSG
Salah endures longest Premier League goal drought of Liverpool career
23 February 12:44
World football

Salah endures longest Premier League goal drought of Liverpool career

Mohamed Salah’s nine-game Premier League goal drought continues after Liverpool defeat to Nottingham Forest in 2025-26 season
Laporta seen cleaning seats at camp nou as barcelona election campaign gathers pace
23 February 10:27
World football

Laporta seen cleaning seats at camp nou as barcelona election campaign gathers pace

Former president spotted with mop before la liga win, underlining his return to club politics

Most read

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale
21 February 13:25
Winter sports

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale

Signed speed skating outfit becomes most expensive item on Dutch athletes’ resale platform
De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off
21 February 12:00
World football

De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off

Belgian playmaker to return to Italy months after October surgery
Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO
21 February 14:50
Olympics-2026

Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO

1500m quarter-final abandoned after collision leaves athlete requiring medical evacuation
Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup
21 February 09:40
World football

Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup

FFF reaches verbal agreement while Deschamps prepares Les Bleus for final tournament