Vinicius Junior has found himself at the centre of another public controversy after comments posted on social media by Jessica Tuga, who has been described in several reports as a former partner of the Real Madrid CF winger, Idman.Biz reports.

In a message that quickly circulated online, Tuga wrote that “these black footballers complain so much about racism” while “always dating white women”, adding that they “never build relationships with black women” and concluding that “the answer is obvious”. The remarks triggered a wave of reaction across social platforms, with many users criticising the tone and content of the statement.

Tuga has separately expressed frustration at being labelled Vinicius’ “ex-girlfriend” in media coverage, distancing herself from the narrative surrounding their alleged relationship.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of renewed focus on racism in European football. Following a recent UEFA Champions League tie between SL Benfica and Real Madrid, Vinicius once again reported alleged racist abuse from the stands, prompting UEFA to open an investigation.

Vinicius has been one of the most vocal high-profile players in speaking out against racism in the game, particularly in Spain, where several incidents over recent seasons have led to sanctions and heightened scrutiny. The latest social media row has added another layer to an already sensitive issue surrounding one of world football’s most prominent figures.