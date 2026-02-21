21 February 2026
De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off

21 February 2026 12:00
Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is close to stepping up his comeback from injury, with the Belgian expected to begin rehabilitation in the coming days, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the 34-year-old will arrive in Naples on Sunday, 22 February, before starting his recovery programme the following day as the Serie A club plan the next phase of his return.

De Bruyne has been out since suffering the injury on 25 October during a match against Inter, when he was hurt while taking a penalty. He underwent surgery in Antwerp four days later, ruling him out for several months and forcing Napoli to adapt their midfield structure during a crucial part of the season.

Despite the absence, the experienced playmaker had already made an impact in his debut campaign, registering four goals and two assists in 11 appearances across competitions. Napoli hope his return will provide creativity and leadership as they push towards the decisive stage of the domestic and European run-in.

