21 February 2026
EN

Porto call for action after alleged racist incident involving Vinicius Junior

World football
News
21 February 2026 17:05
30
Porto call for action after alleged racist incident involving Vinicius Junior

Porto have sent an official letter to the Portuguese Football Federation and the Portuguese League following a racist incident involving Vinicius Junior during a Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid, İdman.Biz reports.

In the statement, the club called for zero tolerance towards racism and asked what concrete measures are being taken to prevent similar cases in the future. Porto also requested the league to present a united position from professional clubs against discrimination.

The Portuguese side further urged the national federation to cooperate, within its powers, with UEFA’s ongoing investigation into the episode. The case has attracted attention across European football, where repeated incidents in recent seasons have intensified pressure on authorities to impose stricter sanctions and improve stadium control.

The situation adds to the wider debate around racism in the game, with players, clubs and governing bodies increasingly expected to react swiftly and publicly when allegations arise.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Luis Figo refuses to choose between Messi and Ronaldo
16:20
World football

Luis Figo refuses to choose between Messi and Ronaldo

Portugal legend says football should celebrate greatness rather than comparisons
Guardiola praises Qarabag goalkeeper ahead of Newcastle clash
12:40
World football

Guardiola praises Qarabag goalkeeper ahead of Newcastle clash

City boss highlights Mateusz Kochalski’s saves after heavy Champions League defeat
De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off
12:00
World football

De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off

Belgian playmaker to return to Italy months after October surgery
Barcelona fined by UEFA after Champions League defeat to Slavia - VIDEO
11:20
World football

Barcelona fined by UEFA after Champions League defeat to Slavia - VIDEO

Catalans punished for late kick-off and supporters’ pyrotechnics
Barcelona move for Norwich teenager Acay Tavares close to completion
10:25
World football

Barcelona move for Norwich teenager Acay Tavares close to completion

16-year-old winger set for medical as La Masia recruitment drive continues
Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup
09:40
World football

Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup

FFF reaches verbal agreement while Deschamps prepares Les Bleus for final tournament

Most read

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como
19 February 09:35
World football

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

Tempers flare at full-time as stalemate leaves both sides frustrated
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
20 February 12:13
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Barcelona eye Alvarez move after 2026 World Cup
20 February 11:04
World football

Barcelona eye Alvarez move after 2026 World Cup

Atletico striker reportedly open to switch in pursuit of major trophies
Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute
19 February 12:55
World football

Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute

Mark Siria says gesture was respect rather than marketing as nostalgia grows among fans