Porto call for action after alleged racist incident involving Vinicius Junior

Porto have sent an official letter to the Portuguese Football Federation and the Portuguese League following a racist incident involving Vinicius Junior during a Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid, İdman.Biz reports.

In the statement, the club called for zero tolerance towards racism and asked what concrete measures are being taken to prevent similar cases in the future. Porto also requested the league to present a united position from professional clubs against discrimination.

The Portuguese side further urged the national federation to cooperate, within its powers, with UEFA’s ongoing investigation into the episode. The case has attracted attention across European football, where repeated incidents in recent seasons have intensified pressure on authorities to impose stricter sanctions and improve stadium control.

The situation adds to the wider debate around racism in the game, with players, clubs and governing bodies increasingly expected to react swiftly and publicly when allegations arise.