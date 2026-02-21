21 February 2026
EN

Barcelona fined by UEFA after Champions League defeat to Slavia - VIDEO

World football
News
21 February 2026 11:20
52
Barcelona fined by UEFA after Champions League defeat to Slavia - VIDEO

UEFA have fined Barcelona €30,500 following their Champions League league-phase match against Slavia Prague, which ended in a 4-2 defeat for the Spanish side, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the sanction relates to two separate incidents recorded during the fixture. The club must pay €15,000 for a delayed kick-off caused by the actions of head coach Hansi Flick, while an additional €15,500 penalty was issued after supporters used pyrotechnics in the stands.

UEFA regularly enforces strict matchday regulations, particularly regarding punctuality and stadium safety, and disciplinary measures are common when breaches occur. The punishment comes during a demanding European campaign for Barcelona as they aim to balance results on the pitch with compliance off it.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Porto call for action after alleged racist incident involving Vinicius Junior
17:05
World football

Porto call for action after alleged racist incident involving Vinicius Junior

Club writes to federation and league demanding stronger anti-racism measures
Luis Figo refuses to choose between Messi and Ronaldo
16:20
World football

Luis Figo refuses to choose between Messi and Ronaldo

Portugal legend says football should celebrate greatness rather than comparisons
Guardiola praises Qarabag goalkeeper ahead of Newcastle clash
12:40
World football

Guardiola praises Qarabag goalkeeper ahead of Newcastle clash

City boss highlights Mateusz Kochalski’s saves after heavy Champions League defeat
De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off
12:00
World football

De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off

Belgian playmaker to return to Italy months after October surgery
Barcelona move for Norwich teenager Acay Tavares close to completion
10:25
World football

Barcelona move for Norwich teenager Acay Tavares close to completion

16-year-old winger set for medical as La Masia recruitment drive continues
Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup
09:40
World football

Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup

FFF reaches verbal agreement while Deschamps prepares Les Bleus for final tournament

Most read

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como
19 February 09:35
World football

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

Tempers flare at full-time as stalemate leaves both sides frustrated
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
20 February 12:13
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Barcelona eye Alvarez move after 2026 World Cup
20 February 11:04
World football

Barcelona eye Alvarez move after 2026 World Cup

Atletico striker reportedly open to switch in pursuit of major trophies
Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute
19 February 12:55
World football

Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute

Mark Siria says gesture was respect rather than marketing as nostalgia grows among fans