Barcelona fined by UEFA after Champions League defeat to Slavia - VIDEO

UEFA have fined Barcelona €30,500 following their Champions League league-phase match against Slavia Prague, which ended in a 4-2 defeat for the Spanish side, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the sanction relates to two separate incidents recorded during the fixture. The club must pay €15,000 for a delayed kick-off caused by the actions of head coach Hansi Flick, while an additional €15,500 penalty was issued after supporters used pyrotechnics in the stands.

UEFA regularly enforces strict matchday regulations, particularly regarding punctuality and stadium safety, and disciplinary measures are common when breaches occur. The punishment comes during a demanding European campaign for Barcelona as they aim to balance results on the pitch with compliance off it.