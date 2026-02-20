20 February 2026
EN

Barcelona eye Alvarez move after 2026 World Cup

World football
News
20 February 2026 11:04
10
Barcelona eye Alvarez move after 2026 World Cup

Barcelona are reportedly planning a future move for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, with talks expected to advance after the 2026 World Cup.

According to Idman.Biz, citing TyC Sports journalist Hugo Balassone, the transfer could be worth around €70 million. The 26-year-old Argentina international is said to be keen on joining a club consistently competing for major silverware.

Alvarez has been with Atletico since the summer of 2024 and has become a regular part of Diego Simeone’s attack. During the 2025/26 campaign he has played 35 matches across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists. His current contract in Madrid runs until the summer of 2030.

Barcelona continue to reshape their squad with a long-term focus on attacking depth, while financial planning means major deals are increasingly targeted around future windows rather than immediate spending. Alvarez’s reported valuation stands at €100 million, though the projected fee suggests negotiations could hinge on structure and timing.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Ancelotti targets long-term Brazil project until 2030
10:27
World football

Ancelotti targets long-term Brazil project until 2030

Italian coach impressed by international role after taking charge in 2025
Saka breaks into Premier League’s top earners after new Arsenal deal
09:30
World football

Saka breaks into Premier League’s top earners after new Arsenal deal

England winger now among the five highest-paid players in the division
Tahir Suleymanov: referee in Qarabag vs Newcastle did not meet Champions League play-off level
19 February 15:15
World football

Tahir Suleymanov: referee in Qarabag vs Newcastle did not meet Champions League play-off level

Former FIFA official questions VAR penalty decision after heavy defeat in Baku
Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute
19 February 12:55
World football

Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute

Mark Siria says gesture was respect rather than marketing as nostalgia grows among fans
Alexander-Arnold could consider Liverpool return after difficult spell at Real Madrid
19 February 11:18
World football

Alexander-Arnold could consider Liverpool return after difficult spell at Real Madrid

England defender struggling for minutes despite long-term contract in Spain
Eddie Howe matches English coaching record as Newcastle thrash Qarabag 6-1
19 February 10:10
World football

Eddie Howe matches English coaching record as Newcastle thrash Qarabag 6-1

Magpies boss now one win away from historic Champions League mark

Most read

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon
18 February 09:31
Football

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon

Vinicius jr racism incident overshadows champions league tie at estadio da luz
Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como
19 February 09:35
World football

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

Tempers flare at full-time as stalemate leaves both sides frustrated
Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ
17 February 11:33
World football

Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ

More than 2,000 travelling supporters expected in Azerbaijan’s capital
Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash
18 February 16:15
Football

Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash

Around 2 000 travelling supporters gather for Champions League tickets