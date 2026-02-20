Barcelona eye Alvarez move after 2026 World Cup

Barcelona are reportedly planning a future move for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, with talks expected to advance after the 2026 World Cup.

According to Idman.Biz, citing TyC Sports journalist Hugo Balassone, the transfer could be worth around €70 million. The 26-year-old Argentina international is said to be keen on joining a club consistently competing for major silverware.

Alvarez has been with Atletico since the summer of 2024 and has become a regular part of Diego Simeone’s attack. During the 2025/26 campaign he has played 35 matches across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists. His current contract in Madrid runs until the summer of 2030.

Barcelona continue to reshape their squad with a long-term focus on attacking depth, while financial planning means major deals are increasingly targeted around future windows rather than immediate spending. Alvarez’s reported valuation stands at €100 million, though the projected fee suggests negotiations could hinge on structure and timing.