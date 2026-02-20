Liverpool consider Olise as possible Salah successor

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

According to Idman.Biz, citing TEAMtalk, the Merseyside club believe the France international has the technical profile and attacking output required to fill the role should Salah depart in the coming seasons. The Egyptian forward remains a central figure at Anfield but ongoing speculation about his future has prompted succession planning.

The main obstacle is Bayern’s stance. The Bundesliga champions are not prepared to part with the winger and are even ready to offer him a new contract, despite his current deal running until the summer of 2029. Olise himself is also not rushing to return to the Premier League after moving abroad to continue his development.

Liverpool have increasingly focused on younger, versatile attackers in recent recruitment windows, and Olise’s creativity, pace and positional flexibility fit the club’s long-term squad strategy.