Tahir Suleymanov: referee in Qarabag vs Newcastle did not meet Champions League play-off level

The Champions League play-off clash between Qarabag and Newcastle United was remembered not only for the Azerbaijani side’s 6-1 loss but also for controversial refereeing decisions.

Supporters were particularly angered by the first penalty awarded against the hosts, when the ball struck the supporting arm of Mateus Silva as he was already on the ground. The incident sparked debate about whether Norwegian referee Espen Eskas made the correct call.

Speaking to İdman.Biz, former FIFA referee Tahir Suleymanov criticised the official’s performance. He argued the referee’s level did not match the demands of a Champions League play-off and suggested several key decisions favoured the English side.

He pointed specifically to the opening penalty, noting the referee did not initially award it and only changed his decision after VAR intervention. According to Suleymanov, the video assistants effectively made the call while the referee merely confirmed it despite being close to the action.

Suleymanov added that the overall result would likely not have changed, suggesting Newcastle would still have won comfortably, but insisted the interpretation of the incident remains questionable and far from universally accepted among specialists.