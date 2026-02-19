19 February 2026
EN

Tahir Suleymanov: referee in Qarabag vs Newcastle did not meet Champions League play-off level

World football
Interview
19 February 2026 15:15
33
Tahir Suleymanov: referee in Qarabag vs Newcastle did not meet Champions League play-off level

The Champions League play-off clash between Qarabag and Newcastle United was remembered not only for the Azerbaijani side’s 6-1 loss but also for controversial refereeing decisions.

Supporters were particularly angered by the first penalty awarded against the hosts, when the ball struck the supporting arm of Mateus Silva as he was already on the ground. The incident sparked debate about whether Norwegian referee Espen Eskas made the correct call.

Speaking to İdman.Biz, former FIFA referee Tahir Suleymanov criticised the official’s performance. He argued the referee’s level did not match the demands of a Champions League play-off and suggested several key decisions favoured the English side.

He pointed specifically to the opening penalty, noting the referee did not initially award it and only changed his decision after VAR intervention. According to Suleymanov, the video assistants effectively made the call while the referee merely confirmed it despite being close to the action.

Suleymanov added that the overall result would likely not have changed, suggesting Newcastle would still have won comfortably, but insisted the interpretation of the incident remains questionable and far from universally accepted among specialists.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute
12:55
World football

Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute

Mark Siria says gesture was respect rather than marketing as nostalgia grows among fans
Alexander-Arnold could consider Liverpool return after difficult spell at Real Madrid
11:18
World football

Alexander-Arnold could consider Liverpool return after difficult spell at Real Madrid

England defender struggling for minutes despite long-term contract in Spain
Eddie Howe matches English coaching record as Newcastle thrash Qarabag 6-1
10:10
World football

Eddie Howe matches English coaching record as Newcastle thrash Qarabag 6-1

Magpies boss now one win away from historic Champions League mark
Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como
09:35
World football

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

Tempers flare at full-time as stalemate leaves both sides frustrated
UEFA opens disciplinary investigation after Vinicius incident in Benfica vs Real Madrid
18 February 17:57
World football

UEFA opens disciplinary investigation after Vinicius incident in Benfica vs Real Madrid

Alleged discriminatory behaviour and crowd disorder under review following Lisbon clash
Arda Guler goes viral after pre-match video call spotted in stands
18 February 17:18
World football

Arda Guler goes viral after pre-match video call spotted in stands - VIDEO

Real Madrid midfielder shares romantic moment before Benfica clash

Most read

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon
18 February 09:31
Football

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon

Vinicius jr racism incident overshadows champions league tie at estadio da luz
Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como
09:35
World football

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

Tempers flare at full-time as stalemate leaves both sides frustrated
Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ
17 February 11:33
World football

Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ

More than 2,000 travelling supporters expected in Azerbaijan’s capital
Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash
18 February 16:15
Football

Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash

Around 2 000 travelling supporters gather for Champions League tickets