Barcelona presidential candidate Mark Siria has drawn attention after commenting on Lionel Messi and the club’s ongoing connection with its former captain, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking about a billboard featuring Messi placed in the city, Siria admitted the club did not seek permission from the Argentine star, insisting the move had no commercial intention and was meant purely as a tribute. “No, it’s simply respect. We did it because people miss him,” he said.

Siria added that many supporters still hope to see Messi back at the club, suggesting rebuilding trust with fans remains a key objective. “We want to restore their belief — they feel disappointed. Go out on the street and ask: who doesn’t want Messi to return?” he stated.

Messi left Barcelona in 2021 amid financial difficulties that prevented a contract renewal, and speculation about a possible reunion has periodically resurfaced ever since, particularly during moments of political change within the club.