19 February 2026
EN

Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute

World football
News
19 February 2026 12:55
44
Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute

Barcelona presidential candidate Mark Siria has drawn attention after commenting on Lionel Messi and the club’s ongoing connection with its former captain, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking about a billboard featuring Messi placed in the city, Siria admitted the club did not seek permission from the Argentine star, insisting the move had no commercial intention and was meant purely as a tribute. “No, it’s simply respect. We did it because people miss him,” he said.

Siria added that many supporters still hope to see Messi back at the club, suggesting rebuilding trust with fans remains a key objective. “We want to restore their belief — they feel disappointed. Go out on the street and ask: who doesn’t want Messi to return?” he stated.

Messi left Barcelona in 2021 amid financial difficulties that prevented a contract renewal, and speculation about a possible reunion has periodically resurfaced ever since, particularly during moments of political change within the club.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Tahir Suleymanov: referee in Qarabag vs Newcastle did not meet Champions League play-off level
15:15
World football

Tahir Suleymanov: referee in Qarabag vs Newcastle did not meet Champions League play-off level

Former FIFA official questions VAR penalty decision after heavy defeat in Baku
Alexander-Arnold could consider Liverpool return after difficult spell at Real Madrid
11:18
World football

Alexander-Arnold could consider Liverpool return after difficult spell at Real Madrid

England defender struggling for minutes despite long-term contract in Spain
Eddie Howe matches English coaching record as Newcastle thrash Qarabag 6-1
10:10
World football

Eddie Howe matches English coaching record as Newcastle thrash Qarabag 6-1

Magpies boss now one win away from historic Champions League mark
Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como
09:35
World football

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

Tempers flare at full-time as stalemate leaves both sides frustrated
UEFA opens disciplinary investigation after Vinicius incident in Benfica vs Real Madrid
18 February 17:57
World football

UEFA opens disciplinary investigation after Vinicius incident in Benfica vs Real Madrid

Alleged discriminatory behaviour and crowd disorder under review following Lisbon clash
Arda Guler goes viral after pre-match video call spotted in stands
18 February 17:18
World football

Arda Guler goes viral after pre-match video call spotted in stands - VIDEO

Real Madrid midfielder shares romantic moment before Benfica clash

Most read

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon
18 February 09:31
Football

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon

Vinicius jr racism incident overshadows champions league tie at estadio da luz
Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como
09:35
World football

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

Tempers flare at full-time as stalemate leaves both sides frustrated
Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ
17 February 11:33
World football

Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ

More than 2,000 travelling supporters expected in Azerbaijan’s capital
Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash
18 February 16:15
Football

Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash

Around 2 000 travelling supporters gather for Champions League tickets