18 February 2026
EN

A night they dreamed of: Champions League play-off Qarabag vs Newcastle - PREVIEW

Football
News
18 February 2026 16:47
17
Qarabag face one of the biggest matches in the club’s history tonight as they host Newcastle United in the Champions League play-off round at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, Idman.Biz reports.

In ties like this, current form often matters more than reputation. Newcastle arrive in Azerbaijan after a difficult spell that has only recently stabilised. Eddie Howe’s side rebuilt confidence with a league win over Tottenham and then eliminated Aston Villa in the FA Cup, results that followed earlier defeats to Liverpool, Brentford and Manchester City. The visitors therefore come in with momentum restored, though vulnerabilities were evident not long ago.

Qarabag’s path has followed a similar pattern on a different scale. After a domestic defeat to Kapaz, Gurban Gurbanov’s team responded with hard-fought away victories over Shamakhi and Imishli. The performances were not spectacular but showed renewed discipline and pragmatism - qualities often decisive in European competition.

One consistent theme of Qarabag’s home campaign in Europe this season is scoring goals. They found the net against Copenhagen, Chelsea, Ajax and Eintracht Frankfurt in Baku. Newcastle’s away record suggests opportunities may appear: they conceded in most European trips this season, keeping a clean sheet only in a heavy win over Union Saint-Gilloise, while Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain all created chances against them.

Team news also shapes expectations. Goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski is expected to play for the hosts, while Leandro Andrade remains a doubt but could feature. Newcastle have uncertainty in midfield, including the absence of Bruno Guimaraes, a key component of their pressing structure.

Newcastle’s strength lies in how quickly they turn ball recoveries into attacks, needing only a brief moment to push play into the penalty area. Qarabag’s task will be tempo control - absorbing pressure, waiting for the visitors to stretch the pitch and exploiting the spaces that follow.

The longer the match remains balanced, the greater the home side’s chances may become. For Newcastle it is another step on their return to Europe’s elite stage; for Qarabag it is a rare night where atmosphere, rhythm and belief can challenge hierarchy. Emotions, often a weakness for less experienced teams, may instead become the hosts’ greatest ally.

Idman.Biz
