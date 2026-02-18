Arda Guler goes viral after pre-match video call spotted in stands - VIDEO

Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler drew attention ahead of the Champions League match against Benfica after being filmed making a video call to his girlfriend during the warm-up, Idman.Biz reports.

The midfielder was seen speaking with Duru Nayman via phone while standing near the touchline, with the moment captured by a supporter in the stands and later shared across social media platforms.

The clip quickly spread online, prompting a wave of reactions from fans, many describing it as a “romantic moment” before a high-pressure European fixture. The incident added a lighter off-field storyline to the build-up of an intense Champions League night.

Guler, who continues to establish himself within Real Madrid’s squad, has increasingly attracted public interest both for his performances and his growing popularity among younger supporters.