Istanbul prepares for a “hellish” night - IDMAN.BIZ

17 February 2026
EN

World football
News
17 February 2026 16:20
16
European football turns to Turkey this evening as Galatasaray host Juventus in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off clash in Istanbul.

According to Idman.biz, kick-off at Rams Park is scheduled for 21:45 Baku time. Meetings between the sides have traditionally been dramatic, and the statistics favour the Turkish club: the Italian giants have never won a Champions League match in Istanbul, recording two defeats and one draw.

The most memorable encounter remains the snow-hit match of 2013, when Wesley Sneijder scored the winner in a 1-0 victory for the Lions. Overall, across six meetings Galatasaray have won twice, three matches have ended level and Juventus have prevailed only once.

Head-to-head in Istanbul
1998/99: Galatasaray 1-1 Juventus
2003/04: Galatasaray 2-0 Juventus
2013/14: Galatasaray 1-0 Juventus

Trips to Turin, however, have traditionally proved difficult for the Turkish side, who have never won there.

Head-to-head in Turin
1998/99: Juventus 2-2 Galatasaray
2003/04: Juventus 2-1 Galatasaray
2013/14: Juventus 1-1 Galatasaray

Despite the history, both teams arrive with major absentees. Galatasaray will be without suspended Mario Lemina and injured goalkeeper Enes Emre Buyuk, while Okan Buruk’s most notable decision is leaving Mauro Icardi out of the starting line-up.

Probable Galatasaray XI: Ugurcan Cakir, Boey, Sanchez, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Eren Elmali, Torreira, Sara, Sane, Yunus Akgun, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Osimhen.

Juventus face an even deeper crisis. Luciano Spalletti is without three key forwards — Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik and Jonathan David — all injured. The Italian side also arrive under pressure after a recent 3-2 defeat to Inter.

Probable Juventus XI: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Francisco Conceicao, Kenan Yildiz, Openda.

Buruk praised his opposite number but pointed to the main advantage for the hosts — the atmosphere.

“Spalletti is unpredictable, he can play with three or four defenders. Juventus forwards are extremely dangerous: Kenan Yildiz is a real phenomenon and McKennie finds space brilliantly. But we want to make a statement in Europe. Our supporters will turn the stadium into hell. My aim is to make them happy, just as when I won the UEFA Cup and the European Super Cup with Galatasaray.”

The match will be officiated by a Dutch refereeing team led by Danny Makkelie. The result will set the tone ahead of the return leg in Turin on 25 February.

Idman.Biz
