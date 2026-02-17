17 February 2026
Olympiacos owner promises €1m bonus for perfect league run

Olympiacos players have been promised a €1 million bonus if they win their final five matches of the Greek Super League season as the club pushes for the title, İdman.Biz reports.

Оwner Evangelos Marinakis has also pledged the biggest bonuses in Greek football history should Olympiacos defeat Bayer in their UEFA Champions League play-off tie.

After 21 rounds of the league campaign Olympiacos sit second on 47 points, two behind leaders AEK, keeping the title race finely balanced heading into the closing stretch of the season.

The European fixture adds further significance to the run-in, with the first leg against Bayer scheduled for 18 February. The club are aiming to combine domestic success with progression on the continental stage, increasing the stakes for both players and management.

