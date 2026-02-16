16 February 2026
EN

Finnish freestyle skier Launen injured in Winter Olympics qualifying crash

Olympics-2026
News
16 February 2026 14:53
19
Finnish freestyle skier Launen injured in Winter Olympics qualifying crash

Finnish freestyle skier Launen suffered a serious fall during the qualification round at the Winter Olympic Games.

According to Idman.Biz, the athlete failed to land properly after attempting a complex aerial trick and hit the slope back-first with his head also striking the surface.

Medical staff rushed onto the course immediately and the skier was carried away on a stretcher. The Finnish Olympic Committee later confirmed he did not lose consciousness and was able to move all his limbs.

Launen will now undergo further examinations in hospital as doctors assess the full extent of the injury, with organisers prioritising athlete safety amid demanding freestyle events at the Games.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Breezy Johnson accepts proposal moments after Olympic crash - PHOTO/VIDEO
13 February 17:54
Olympics-2026

Breezy Johnson accepts proposal moments after Olympic crash - PHOTO/VIDEO

American skier says yes at finish area following super G fall
Passler cleared to return before Milano Cortina 2026
13 February 14:25
Olympics-2026

Passler cleared to return before Milano Cortina 2026

Italian biathlete wins appeal after positive test ruled unintentional
Wanted man arrested after travelling to Milan for Olympic hockey match
13 February 09:58
Olympics-2026

Wanted man arrested after travelling to Milan for Olympic hockey match

Slovak fan caught 16 years after warrant while attending Milano Cortina 2026
Fresh pasta stations delight journalists at Milano-Cortina Olympic media centre - VIDEO
12 February 17:57
Olympics-2026

Fresh pasta stations delight journalists at Milano-Cortina Olympic media centre - VIDEO

Organisers showcase Italian cuisine with live cooking areas for international press
IOC president Coventry moved to tears after meeting banned Ukrainian athlete
12 February 17:17
Olympics-2026

IOC president Coventry moved to tears after meeting banned Ukrainian athlete

Official confirms emotional talks with skeleton racer disqualified over Rule 50 breach
Brunelle wins Olympic silver in short track despite missing three fingers on her hand
12 February 15:52
Olympics-2026

Brunelle wins Olympic silver in short track despite missing three fingers on her hand

Canadian skater reaches podium at Milano-Cortina 2026 in remarkable team performance

Most read

Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"
13 February 21:21
MMA

Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"

Belgian martial arts icon challenges Jake Paul to hybrid fight
91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time
14 February 12:43
Other

91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time

Veteran athlete still training daily and credits strict lifestyle for longevity
Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns
14 February 15:35
World football

Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns

Inter Miami forward prioritises condition as Argentina plan title defence
Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win
14 February 09:36
Winter sports

Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win

Kazakhstan’s new champion jokes about his medal as Malinin’s title bid unravels in Milan