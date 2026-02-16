Finnish freestyle skier Launen injured in Winter Olympics qualifying crash

Finnish freestyle skier Launen suffered a serious fall during the qualification round at the Winter Olympic Games.

According to Idman.Biz, the athlete failed to land properly after attempting a complex aerial trick and hit the slope back-first with his head also striking the surface.

Medical staff rushed onto the course immediately and the skier was carried away on a stretcher. The Finnish Olympic Committee later confirmed he did not lose consciousness and was able to move all his limbs.

Launen will now undergo further examinations in hospital as doctors assess the full extent of the injury, with organisers prioritising athlete safety amid demanding freestyle events at the Games.