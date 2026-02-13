14 February 2026
Passler cleared to return before Milano Cortina 2026

Olympics-2026
13 February 2026 14:25
Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler has successfully overturned her provisional suspension and will rejoin the national team ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the Italian Winter Sports Federation confirmed.

The 24 year old had been temporarily excluded from competition after a doping test taken on 26 January returned a positive result for letrozole, a prohibited substance under anti doping regulations. The case threatened to rule her out of the home Olympics just weeks before the opening ceremony.

However, Passler appealed the decision to arbitration, which concluded that the intake of the substance was unintentional. As a result, the suspension has been lifted and the athlete is scheduled to rejoin the Italian squad on 16 February.

The ruling comes as Italy prepares to host the Winter Games, with the biathlon team considered one of the country’s medal hopes. Federation officials welcomed the decision, emphasising the importance of due process in anti doping cases.

