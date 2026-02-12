Brunelle wins Olympic silver in short track despite missing three fingers on her hand

Canadian short track speed skater Florence Brunelle claimed a silver medal at the Winter Olympics after helping her team finish second in the final race.

According to Idman.Biz, Brunelle and her teammates delivered a strong performance in the decisive heat to secure a place on the podium during the Games in Italy.

The achievement is particularly notable as the athlete was born missing three fingers on her left hand. Despite having seven fingers in total, Brunelle has built a professional career in short track speed skating and has now added an Olympic medal to her record.

Her result highlights the inclusive nature of modern elite sport and continues Canada’s long-standing tradition of success in short track events at the Winter Olympics.