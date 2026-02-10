Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo involved in near-collision with fan on way to training

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo has found himself at the centre of attention after a minor incident involving a supporter on his way to the club’s training session.

According to İdman.Biz, a fan suddenly stepped into Olmo’s path while attempting to take a selfie as the player was heading towards Barcelona’s training base. Olmo did not stop and continued on his way, narrowly avoiding a collision.

Footage of the moment was quickly shared on social media, prompting lively discussion among users. Many suggested the Spain international was likely focused on arriving at training on time and chose not to risk being delayed.

Barcelona players are often surrounded by supporters near the training complex, particularly during busy periods of the season, and such encounters regularly attract online attention. While the incident passed without injury or further consequence, it highlighted once again the fine line players face between accessibility to fans and maintaining their professional routine.