Norway takes early lead in medal table at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Norway has emerged as the outright leader in the medal standings at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, following the conclusion of competitions held on February 8.

According to Idman.Biz, the Scandinavian team collected a total of six medals over the opening days, including three gold, one silver and two bronze, placing them first overall. Norway currently leads all nations in gold medals and stands alone as the only team to have secured three titles so far.

The United States sits second in the standings with two gold medals, while host nation Italy occupies third place in the gold medal ranking. Italy has posted a strong overall tally, winning one gold, two silver and six bronze medals, underlining the depth of its home Olympic squad despite trailing Norway in top podium finishes.

Norway’s early dominance is in line with its traditional strength in winter sports, particularly in endurance and technical disciplines, where it has historically been one of the most successful nations at the Winter Games.

With many events still to come, shifts in the medal table are expected as the programme progresses. Competition is forecast to intensify in the marquee winter disciplines, where several leading nations are yet to fully enter the race for gold.