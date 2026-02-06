Provocation by Armenian athletes at the 2026 Olympics: Azerbaijan NOC files formal protest

The press service of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) has issued an official statement in response to what it describes as a provocation by Armenian athletes at the 25th Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

According to Idman.Biz, the statement stresses that the Azerbaijan NOC has expressed serious concern over the use by Armenian figure skaters of a musical piece carrying political and separatist connotations. The Azerbaijani side has already lodged a formal protest with the International Olympic Committee.

In its appeal to the IOC leadership, the Azerbaijan NOC notes that the term “Artsakh” has for decades served as an ideological foundation of Armenia’s unlawful policy regarding internationally recognised territories of Azerbaijan. From this perspective, the use of such music at the Olympic Games, which are meant to remain outside politics, is viewed as a direct attempt to politicise sport and a clear violation of Olympic values.

The Azerbaijan NOC recalled that, under the fundamental principles of the Olympic Charter, any form of political, ideological or separatist propaganda is strictly prohibited at the Games. One of the core missions of the IOC is to preserve the neutrality of sport and prevent athletes and competitions from being exploited for political purposes. Incidents of this nature, the statement said, damage the spirit of the Olympic Games, sporting ethics and the principle of neutrality of the Olympic Movement, while also undermining the atmosphere of peace and mutual trust in the region.

In conclusion, the Azerbaijan NOC emphasised that the Olympic Games are a symbol of friendship and mutual respect among nations, and that using this platform to promote separatism is categorically unacceptable.

The statement was prompted by an incident at the 25th Winter Olympic Games, whose official opening ceremony is scheduled to take place today. Armenia’s pair figure skaters Nikita Rakhmanin and Karina Akopova selected a musical composition titled “Artsakh” for their short programme. The athletes confirmed that the programme was prepared specifically for Milano–Cortina 2026 and that the choice of music was their personal initiative.

It is recalled that the term “Artsakh” has long been used by Armenia as a symbol of separatist policy with regard to Azerbaijan’s internationally recognised territories, giving such a choice an overtly politicised character on an official sporting stage.

The incident appears particularly destructive against the backdrop of recent steps towards normalising relations between Baku and Yerevan. Notably, in 2026 President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan were awarded the Zayed Human Fraternity Award in Abu Dhabi for initiatives aimed at promoting peace and cooperation.

In this context, the selection of provocative music by the Armenian athletes stands in direct contradiction both to Olympic principles banning political and ideological manifestations at official competitions and to the ongoing peace process between the two countries.