On the night of 6–7 February, Italy staged the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games 2026, delivering a spectacle that combined national tradition, contemporary technology and high art. Sport was seamlessly woven into the narrative, reflecting the central theme of the evening: harmony. The ceremony was notable not only for its scale, but also for several firsts in Olympic history.

Italy is hosting the Olympic Games for the fourth time, following previous editions in 1956, 1960 and 2006, with three of them being Winter Games. The 1956 Winter Olympics were held in Cortina d’Ampezzo, which has once again become an Olympic host city in 2026, alongside Milan, which is staging the Games for the first time. Athletes from 93 countries are taking part. Azerbaijan is represented by figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev and alpine skier Anastasia Papatoma.

For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony was held simultaneously in several parts of the host country. The main performance took place in Milan at San Siro, also known as the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, named after the legendary Italian footballer and two-time world champion. The stadium, home to Milan and Inter, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026.

From the opening moments, the tone of the ceremony was set. A white and silver visual composition of “living” statues, inspired by the works of the renowned Italian sculptor Antonio Canova, combined with shimmering lights across the stadium to create a striking and unified image. At the centre of the stage stood one of Canova’s most famous works, Cupid and Psyche, created between 1787 and 1793.

It quickly became clear that Italy was leaning into classical elegance and refined aesthetics, without losing its emotional national character. The ceremony paid tribute to the country’s rich cultural heritage, with special attention given to opera legends Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini and Gioachino Rossini, whose symbolic giant figures repeatedly appeared on stage.

Dance performances in vivid costumes added energy to the show. Some performers were dressed as framed paintings, others as chefs, while some embodied the Colosseum or ancient Roman warriors, representing Italy’s art, cuisine and architecture. Suspended above the stage were oversized tubes of paint, which “spilled” colour at the climax, intensifying the visual impact.

The transition to the more formal segment of the ceremony was marked by an appearance from American singer Mariah Carey. She performed the Italian classic Volare in Italian, as well as her own song Nothing Is Impossible.

The Italian tricolour followed, formed by models walking the stage in green, white and red outfits designed by the legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who passed away in September 2025. San Siro briefly turned into a catwalk, underlining Italy’s influence on global fashion.

The Italian flag was raised in both Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. For the first time in Olympic history, the national anthem was introduced by an all-female flag-bearing group. At San Siro, the anthem was performed by Grammy Award-winning singer Laura Pausini.

After a reading of Giacomo Leopardi’s famous poem L’infinito by actor Pierfrancesco Favino, the Olympic rings appeared, signalling the start of the Parade of Nations, held simultaneously across several Italian cities. As tradition dictates, Greece led the procession as the birthplace of the Olympic Games. The Azerbaijani flag was carried by Litvintsev in Milan and by Papatoma in Cortina. The parade concluded symbolically, with France, host of the next Winter Olympics, appearing second last, followed by Italy.

The programme continued with a dance performance and a “journey through the decades” led by Italian actress and The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore. This was followed by a silent performance from actress Brenda Lodigiani, dedicated to the importance of gestures in Italian culture.

Speeches were delivered by the head of the Organising Committee Giovanni Malago, IOC president Kirsty Coventry, and the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, who officially declared the Games open.

The highlight of the evening was a performance by Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli. In contrast to the 2006 Turin Games, where he closed the Olympics, Bocelli took centre stage this time, performing Nessun Dorma from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot.

Peace was a central theme of the ceremony. Rapper Ghali, joined by dancers forming the shape of a dove of peace, called for unity. Actress Charlize Theron continued the narrative, saying: “Peace is not merely the absence of conflict; peace is the creation of an environment in which everyone can thrive, regardless of race, skin colour, religion, gender, class, caste or any other social distinction.”

The Olympic flag was raised in both Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, before Chinese pianist Lang Lang and Italian opera singer Cecilia Bartoli performed the Olympic anthem.

The final theatrical segment was dedicated to the Solar System and featured Italy’s first female astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

The Olympic torch relay concluded with athletes lighting two Olympic cauldrons inspired by sketches of Leonardo da Vinci, one in Milan and one in Cortina d’Ampezzo. For the first time in Olympic history, two Olympic flames were lit simultaneously.

The celebration of sport ended with a spectacular fireworks display, leaving spectators anticipating the competitions ahead and giving athletes a surge of energy ahead of their events.