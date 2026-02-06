Japanese speed skater raises safety concerns over Olympic Village at Milano-Cortina 2026

Japanese speed skater Tatsuya Shinama has voiced concerns about security and the overall atmosphere at the Olympic Village ahead of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

According to Idman.Biz, citing Nikkan Sports, the 29-year-old athlete admitted he feels uneasy about the surroundings of the athletes’ complex, which he described as being located on the outskirts of the city. Shinama said the environment feels intimidating, particularly after dark.

“The village is on the edge of the city. The atmosphere is a bit frightening, and at night you don’t really want to go outside. I’m trying to be cautious about everything,” the skater was quoted as saying.

Security at the Olympic Village has already become a topic of discussion in recent months. Between December 2025 and January 2026, two separate acts of vandalism were reported in the area, resulting in damage to nearly 60 shower cabins. The incidents have raised additional questions about safety measures in place for athletes ahead of the Games.

Shinama is a world champion in sprint all-round speed skating and is considered one of Japan’s leading medal hopes at the upcoming Winter Olympics, which will be hosted by Italy in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.