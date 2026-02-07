Dutch Olympic team rocked by controversy as Jutta Leerdam travels separately to Games

The start of the Winter Olympic Games has been overshadowed by controversy within the Netherlands team after leading speed skater Jutta Leerdam travelled to the Games separately from her teammates on a private jet.

According to İdman.Biz, Leerdam opted not to fly with the national delegation, instead using a personal aircraft. Images and videos shared by the athlete on social media, showing the luxury journey, quickly sparked a strong reaction among fans and commentators in the Netherlands.

Public criticism has focused on what many have described as a display of arrogance and poor judgement at a moment traditionally associated with unity and equality within the Olympic team. In Dutch media and online discussions, Leerdam’s decision has been portrayed as out of step with the values of collective representation at the Games.

The situation gained additional attention due to Leerdam’s high-profile relationship with controversial influencer and boxer Jake Paul, which has already placed her personal life under increased public scrutiny.

Leerdam is one of the Netherlands’ most recognisable athletes, a multiple world championship medallist and a key medal hope in speed skating. Beyond her sporting success, she is also among the most followed female athletes in the country, with a social media audience numbering in the millions.

While there has been no official response from the Dutch Olympic Committee, the episode has reignited debate in the Netherlands over individual privilege, public image and the responsibilities of star athletes during major international events.