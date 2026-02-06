6 February 2026
Macron to skip Winter Olympics opening ceremony over awkward diplomatic optics

6 February 2026 13:23
French president Emmanuel Macron is set to miss the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in Milan, with the reported reason behind his decision triggering widespread discussion and ridicule across social media platforms.

According to Idman.Biz, citing Radio 1, Macron has opted not to attend the ceremony in order to avoid an encounter with US vice-president JD Vance. The move has been widely interpreted as an attempt to steer clear of an uncomfortable diplomatic setting rather than a scheduling conflict.

The situation is further complicated by Macron’s strained relations with Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni. JD Vance has already arrived in Milan, while German chancellor Friedrich Merz and a senior Chinese representative are also expected to attend the high-profile event, underlining the strong political presence surrounding the Games.

Observers note that Macron’s decision is not without precedent. In the past, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez declined to attend an Olympic opening ceremony due to the participation of the Israeli delegation, highlighting how major sporting events can become stages for diplomatic signals and political sensitivities.

The opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics will take place later today and is scheduled to begin at 23:26 Baku time. Against this backdrop, Macron’s absence has become a talking point in its own right, illustrating how off-field politics can sometimes overshadow the sport itself.

