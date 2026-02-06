Enzo Fernandez wants Real Madrid move as off-field factors push Chelsea midfielder towards Spain

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is keen to join Real Madrid and leave English football for reasons not directly related to his performances on the pitch, according to a report by Idman.Biz citing Marca.

The report claims that living conditions in England have begun to weigh heavily on the Argentine international. Cold weather, frequent rain and a lack of sunshine are said to be affecting Fernandez, who is accustomed to a warmer climate. As a result, he is increasingly attracted to the idea of moving to Madrid, a city he believes would better suit his lifestyle and personal comfort.

Fernandez is also influenced by the example of his close friend and Argentina team-mate Julian Alvarez, who has reportedly flourished since leaving Manchester City for Atletico Madrid. The midfielder feels a similar change of environment could help him both personally and professionally.

The 25-year-old has been with Chelsea since January 2023 and remains a key figure in the squad. This season, he has featured in 36 matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. Fernandez is under contract until the summer of 2032, which would make any potential transfer complex and costly.

According to Transfermarkt, Fernandez’s current market value stands at 85 million euros, underlining the scale of any deal should Real Madrid decide to act on his interest.