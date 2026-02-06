6 February 2026
EN

Enzo Fernandez wants Real Madrid move as off-field factors push Chelsea midfielder towards Spain

World football
News
6 February 2026 10:33
245
Enzo Fernandez wants Real Madrid move as off-field factors push Chelsea midfielder towards Spain

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is keen to join Real Madrid and leave English football for reasons not directly related to his performances on the pitch, according to a report by Idman.Biz citing Marca.

The report claims that living conditions in England have begun to weigh heavily on the Argentine international. Cold weather, frequent rain and a lack of sunshine are said to be affecting Fernandez, who is accustomed to a warmer climate. As a result, he is increasingly attracted to the idea of moving to Madrid, a city he believes would better suit his lifestyle and personal comfort.

Fernandez is also influenced by the example of his close friend and Argentina team-mate Julian Alvarez, who has reportedly flourished since leaving Manchester City for Atletico Madrid. The midfielder feels a similar change of environment could help him both personally and professionally.

The 25-year-old has been with Chelsea since January 2023 and remains a key figure in the squad. This season, he has featured in 36 matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. Fernandez is under contract until the summer of 2032, which would make any potential transfer complex and costly.

According to Transfermarkt, Fernandez’s current market value stands at 85 million euros, underlining the scale of any deal should Real Madrid decide to act on his interest.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Cole Palmer’s dip in form sparks debate as Chelsea miss Nicolas Jackson’s movement
17:15
World football

Cole Palmer’s dip in form sparks debate as Chelsea miss Nicolas Jackson’s movement

Paul Merson believes the absence of a natural runner up front has blunted the young playmaker’s impact
Lamine Yamal wipes Instagram feed to shut out noise and focus on football
16:36
World football

Lamine Yamal wipes Instagram feed to shut out noise and focus on football

Barcelona teenager archives all posts as he steps back from social media ahead of key stage in his development
Qarabag president highlights packed schedule and confirms request to postpone Neftchi match - VIDEO
14:24
Football

Qarabag president highlights packed schedule and confirms request to postpone Neftchi match - VIDEO

Taher Gozal says club faces intense run of fixtures around Champions League play-off ties with Newcastle

James Rodriguez set for MLS move after agreeing terms with Minnesota United
12:18
World football

James Rodriguez set for MLS move after agreeing terms with Minnesota United

Former Real Madrid midfielder to continue career in the United States as a free agent
Saudi Pro League responds to Cristiano Ronaldo boycott amid Al Nassr tensions
11:04
World football

Saudi Pro League responds to Cristiano Ronaldo boycott amid Al Nassr tensions

League insists clubs operate independently as Ronaldo skips fixtures and raises concerns over governance
US Embassy in Azerbaijan to offer priority visa interviews for 2026 World Cup ticket holders
5 February 17:56
World football

US Embassy in Azerbaijan to offer priority visa interviews for 2026 World Cup ticket holders

Measure aims to ease travel for fans planning to attend matches in the United States

Most read

Football icons Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gheorghe Hagi celebrate birthdays on the same day
5 February 16:11
World football

Football icons Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gheorghe Hagi celebrate birthdays on the same day

Three generations of world football excellence marked as legends reach new milestones
Midfielder Paul Pogba left out of Monaco’s UEFA Champions League squad
5 February 10:15
World football

Midfielder Paul Pogba left out of Monaco’s UEFA Champions League squad

Fitness concerns keep former World Cup winner out as club takes cautious approach
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
5 February 12:00
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Enzo Fernandez wants Real Madrid move as off-field factors push Chelsea midfielder towards Spain
10:33
World football

Enzo Fernandez wants Real Madrid move as off-field factors push Chelsea midfielder towards Spain

Climate and lifestyle cited as key reasons behind Argentine’s desire to leave England despite long-term contract