5 February 2026
US Embassy in Azerbaijan to offer priority visa interviews for 2026 World Cup ticket holders

World football
News
5 February 2026 17:56
The United States Embassy in Azerbaijan will introduce priority registration for visa interviews for people who have secured tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to İdman.Biz, the announcement was made via the embassy’s official account on the X social media platform. The initiative is designed to simplify travel arrangements for football fans planning to visit the United States to watch World Cup matches later this year.

“Good news for ticket holders who are planning to travel to the United States this year to attend FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. We are offering the opportunity to book a priority appointment for a US visa interview. If you purchased your ticket directly from FIFA, you can now join the FIFA PASS programme,” the embassy said in its statement.

The move comes as preparations intensify ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be staged in June and July 2026 across 16 cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The majority of matches are scheduled to take place in the United States, making visa access a key issue for many international supporters.

The embassy’s decision is expected to benefit Azerbaijani fans who have already secured tickets and are eager to plan their trips well in advance, as demand for visas is likely to increase closer to the tournament.

