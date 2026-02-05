5 February 2026
Arsenal weigh move for Bayern Munich midfielder Lennart Karl

5 February 2026 09:40
26
Arsenal are considering a potential move for Bayern Munich midfielder Lennart Karl, with the Premier League side closely tracking the 20-year-old’s progress, İdman.Biz reports citing to TEAMtalk.

Bayern are understood to value their academy graduate at around €80–90 million, reflecting both his importance to the squad and the growing interest he is attracting across Europe. Arsenal have followed Karl for some time and are prepared to explore a significant bid should the opportunity arise, as Mikel Arteta continues to look for midfield reinforcements with long-term upside.

Karl is a product of the Bayern youth system and remains under contract with the Bundesliga champions until June 30, 2028. During the current season, he has made 29 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists, establishing himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in Germany.

According to Transfermarkt, Karl’s current market value stands at €60 million, underlining why any move would require a major financial commitment from interested clubs.

