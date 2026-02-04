Fenerbahce executive thanks Erdogan for support in Kante transfer

Fenerbahce executive Sadettin Saran has publicly thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his support during the transfer process that brought N'Golo Kante to the club.

In an official statement cited by Idman.Biz, Saran confirmed that the transfer had been successfully completed and stressed that the involvement of the Turkish president played an important role in reaching a positive outcome in negotiations. The move was described as a significant step not only for Fenerbahce, but also for the broader development and international profile of Turkish football.

Saran also paid special tribute to the club’s supporters, highlighting their trust, backing and the atmosphere they created throughout the transfer process. According to the statement, the fans’ belief was a major source of motivation at every stage of the negotiations.

He added that with the deal now finalised, the focus must shift to the pitch, where that collective strength should be reflected in performances and results as Fenerbahce aim to capitalise on one of the most high-profile signings in their recent history.