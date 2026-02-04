4 February 2026
EN

Winter transfer window closes with Semenyo deal topping the market

World football
News
4 February 2026 17:17
24
The 2026 winter transfer window has officially closed, with the most expensive deal seeing Manchester City sign Semenyo from Bournemouth, Idman.Biz reports.

City paid €72 million for the forward, making it the biggest transfer of the January window. The move underlined the Premier League champions’ intent to reinforce their squad during the second half of the season as they continue to compete on multiple fronts.

The second-largest deal involved Norwegian striker Strand Larsen, who moved from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Crystal Palace for €49.7 million. Palace were again active near the top of the market, also completing a €40 million move for Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur.

Third on the list was Lucas Paqueta’s return to Brazil, with Flamengo paying €42 million to sign the midfielder from West Ham United. Tottenham were also involved in another €40 million deal, bringing Conor Gallagher to north London from Atletico Madrid.

Among other notable moves, Ademola Lookman joined Atletico Madrid from Atalanta for €35 million, while Oscar Bobb left Manchester City for Fulham in a €31.2 million transfer. Outside Europe’s top five leagues, Al-Hilal strengthened by signing Kader Meite from Rennes for €30 million.

The top ten was completed by Taty Castellanos’ €29 million move from Lazio to West Ham and Ryan’s €28.5 million switch from Vasco da Gama to Bournemouth.

Overall, the winter window reflected a continued willingness among clubs to invest heavily mid-season, with Premier League sides once again dominating the top end of the market.

Idman.Biz


