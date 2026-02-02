2 February 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Al Nassr and set to skip next match - VIDEO

World football
News
2 February 2026 09:40
Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with the current situation at Al Nassr and is refusing to take part in matches, according to Idman.Biz, citing Portuguese outlet A Bola.

The report claims that the Portuguese forward intends to miss Al Nassr’s upcoming Saudi Pro League fixture against Al Riyadh. Ronaldo is said to be dissatisfied with the way the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund is managing the club, believing that Al Nassr are not receiving sufficient backing or investment.

Sources close to the player suggest that Ronaldo feels the club’s leadership is harming Al Nassr’s sporting ambitions, especially when compared to rivals Al Hilal, who have been far more active and aggressive in the transfer market. The contrast in squad investment between the two Riyadh clubs is reportedly a key source of frustration for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo has been playing for Al Nassr since 2023 and remains under contract until 2027. His stance comes at a sensitive moment for the club, which is under pressure to keep pace with domestic rivals and justify its ambitions on both the Saudi and continental stage.

Idman.Biz
