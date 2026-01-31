La Liga: Barcelona and Real continue title race – İDMAN.BİZ Review

Round 22 of the Spanish football league is underway, with attention once again fixed on the leading duo as fans wait for a possible slip from one of the contenders.

According to İdman.Biz, the battle at the top remains extremely tight: Barcelona lead the table with 52 points, while Real Madrid trail by just a single point on 51. Slightly below, Atletico and Villarreal continue their fight for European qualification places, while at the bottom every point carries survival value.

Elche – Barcelona (January 31)

For Barcelona, this away match offers little margin for error. The gap to Real Madrid is minimal, and any stumble could instantly affect the standings. Elche, meanwhile, have their own objectives: sitting mid-table in 13th place with 24 points, they are looking to collect home points to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle.

Pre-match comments also added context. Hansi Flick noted in club media that Elche play boldly and intensely at home, while also highlighting the work of head coach Eder Sarabia. Sarabia himself stressed the importance of discipline and patience without the ball, confirming that his side would have to manage several absences.

Squad news is also notable. According to Spanish reports, Barcelona are not expected to have Pedri, Christensen and Gavi available. Elche, for their part, face a suspension for Febas and several injury concerns, including Rafa Mir and Josan.

Real Madrid – Rayo Vallecano (February 1)

Here the intrigue is straightforward: Real Madrid sit second and must keep pressure on the leaders, while Rayo arrive with practical motivation, hovering near the danger zone in 16th place with 22 points, where even a draw away to a giant could prove invaluable.

It has been a tense week for the hosts. Following a disappointing European result, Kylian Mbappe stated in an interview that the team lacked the required desire and that such performances are unacceptable if victories are the goal. This backdrop makes a strong league response even more necessary. In team news, the key update for Real Madrid is the return of Antonio Rudiger to group training, with the defender aiming to be fit for the Rayo fixture.

For the visitors, attention centres on the right-back position, with Andrei Ratiu accelerating his recovery in a bid to be ready for the Bernabeu. Head coach Inigo Perez has also emphasised that Rayo aim to preserve their identity against any opponent, an approach that usually translates into high intensity off the ball and a combative attitude even in the most difficult away matches.

Other La Liga Matchweek 22 fixtures

January 30

Espanyol – Alaves 1:2

January 31

Oviedo – Girona

Osasuna – Villarreal

Levante – Atletico

February 1

Betis – Valencia

Getafe – Celta

Athletic – Real Sociedad

February 2

Mallorca – Sevilla

La Liga table before Matchweek 22

1. Barcelona – 52

2. Real Madrid – 51

3. Atletico – 44

4. Villarreal – 41

5. Espanyol – 34

6. Betis – 32

7. Celta – 32

8. Real Sociedad – 27

9. Osasuna – 25

10. Alaves – 25

11. Girona – 25

12. Elche – 24

13. Sevilla – 24

14. Athletic – 24

15. Valencia – 23

16. Rayo Vallecano – 22

17. Getafe – 22

18. Mallorca – 21

19. Levante – 17

20. Oviedo – 13