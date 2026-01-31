Ciro Immobile joins Paris FC on permanent transfer

Ciro Immobile has officially joined Paris FC on a permanent deal, bringing an end to speculation over the Italian forward’s future and confirming his move to the French club ahead of the new phase of the season.

According to İdman.Biz, citing transfer insider Fabrizio Romano and French media reports, the parties finalised all documents following a successful medical, with Immobile already agreeing personal terms prior to the signing. The transfer marks a notable acquisition for Paris FC as the club looks to add proven finishing ability and international experience to its attacking line.

Immobile built a legendary status at Lazio after arriving in 2016, scoring more than 200 goals and becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer. His individual accolades include the 2019–20 European Golden Shoe, earned with 36 Serie A goals, as well as four Italian league top-scorer awards. He was also part of Italy’s squad that lifted the Euro 2020 trophy.

The 34-year-old most recently spent a season in Turkey with Besiktas following his departure from Lazio in 2024, registering 19 goals in 41 appearances before leaving by mutual consent in July 2025. His arrival in Paris signals both a sporting and symbolic move for Paris FC, who are seeking to raise their competitive profile in Ligue 1, while Immobile embarks on what could be one of the final major chapters of an accomplished European career.