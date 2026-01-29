Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed

The conclusion of matchday eight of the Champions League league phase has clarified the potential playoff scenarios for several clubs, including Qarabag.

According to İdman.Biz, Qarabag may face either Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle in the knockout playoff round of the 2025/26 Champions League. Gurban Gurbanov’s team finished the league phase with 10 points, placing 22nd in the overall standings.

The possible playoff pairings are as follows:

Monaco or Qarabag vs Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle

Club Brugge or Galatasaray vs Juventus or Atletico Madrid

Bodo/Glimt or Benfica vs Real Madrid or Inter

Borussia Dortmund or Olympiacos vs Atalanta or Bayer Leverkusen

The final matchups will be determined after the official draw, which is scheduled for January 30 at 15:00 Baku time.

The Champions League knockout playoff matches will be played on February 17–18 and February 24–25, 2026. The final of the tournament is set to take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.