29 January 2026
EN

Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed

Football
News
29 January 2026 09:36
60
Potential pairings for the Champions League playoff stage have been revealed

The conclusion of matchday eight of the Champions League league phase has clarified the potential playoff scenarios for several clubs, including Qarabag.

According to İdman.Biz, Qarabag may face either Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle in the knockout playoff round of the 2025/26 Champions League. Gurban Gurbanov’s team finished the league phase with 10 points, placing 22nd in the overall standings.

The possible playoff pairings are as follows:

Monaco or Qarabag vs Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle
Club Brugge or Galatasaray vs Juventus or Atletico Madrid
Bodo/Glimt or Benfica vs Real Madrid or Inter
Borussia Dortmund or Olympiacos vs Atalanta or Bayer Leverkusen

The final matchups will be determined after the official draw, which is scheduled for January 30 at 15:00 Baku time.

The Champions League knockout playoff matches will be played on February 17–18 and February 24–25, 2026. The final of the tournament is set to take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Guardiola reacts to dramatic Benfica vs Real Madrid finale
14:47
World football

Guardiola reacts to dramatic Benfica vs Real Madrid finale

Manchester City boss praises Mourinho’s bold call after decisive moment in Lisbon
How much Qarabag have earned after reaching the Champions League play-offs - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + VIDEO
14:16
Azerbaijan football

How much Qarabag have earned after reaching the Champions League play-offs - İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW + VIDEO

Reaching the play-offs has already brought the club from Aghdam record UEFA prize money for Azerbaijan
Mourinho admits he was unaware a fourth goal was needed against Real Madrid
13:45
World football

Mourinho admits he was unaware a fourth goal was needed against Real Madrid

Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin sends Benfica into Champions League play-offs with dramatic stoppage-time header
Mbappe launches scathing criticism of Real Madrid after Champions League defeat
12:47
World football

Mbappe launches scathing criticism of Real Madrid after Champions League defeat

French forward questions team’s mentality following loss to Benfica
Gurban Gurbanov: playoff opponents are all on a similar level
12:15
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: playoff opponents are all on a similar level

Qarabag head coach reflects on Champions League campaign after return to Baku
UK ambassador praises Qarabag’s Champions League campaign despite heavy defeat at Anfield - PHOTO
11:44
Azerbaijan football

UK ambassador praises Qarabag’s Champions League campaign despite heavy defeat at Anfield - PHOTO

Fergus Old says the Azerbaijani club showed character and quality on Europe’s biggest stage
Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain
10:05
World football

Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain

Several top Champions League clubs are monitoring the situation of the Brazilian forward

Most read

Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO
27 January 13:23
Football

Liverpool announce unusual record ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijani side set to become the longest-traveling visiting team in Anfield history
Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO
26 January 16:17
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO

Aghdam club fly to Merseyside for Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League main stage
Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach
27 January 16:13
World football

Former Juventus and Arsenal player becomes Basel head coach

Stephan Lichtsteiner takes charge of the Swiss club on a long-term deal until 2029
Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO
27 January 14:36
Football

Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO

Defensive crisis deepens for Arne Slot’s side as several key players are sidelined