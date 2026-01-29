29 January 2026
Gurban Gurbanov: playoff opponents are all on a similar level

29 January 2026
Gurban Gurbanov: playoff opponents are all on a similar level

Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov spoke to journalists at Baku airport following his team’s return from England after the Champions League match against Liverpool (0:6), offering his assessment of the club’s playoff prospects and overall campaign.

Speaking about potential opponents in the knockout play-offs, Gurbanov stressed that at this stage of the tournament there are no easy options.

“When you reach the play-offs, there are no preferable opponents. Yes, Paris Saint-Germain is a big name, but if you look at it more broadly, the level of all possible rivals is very high, including the English clubs. We have seen this in recent matches. At this stage, the name of the opponent matters less than how a specific tie develops,” Gurbanov said.

The Qarabag coach also reflected on his side’s final position in the league phase of the Champions League, describing it as a major achievement.

“This is genuinely a very pleasing result. We worked towards this for a long time. This was our second appearance in the main stage of the Champions League, but this season featured more matches. Finishing 22nd overall is a serious achievement for Azerbaijani football,” he noted.

Gurbanov also paid tribute to the club’s supporters, highlighting their role in the team’s success.

“I want to thank our fans. They are always with us, supporting us and giving the team extra motivation. This result belongs to them as well,” he said.

Qarabag finished the league phase with ten points, ending the stage in 22nd place. In the play-offs, the Azerbaijani champions will face either Newcastle or Paris Saint-Germain, with the draw scheduled to take place on January 30.

