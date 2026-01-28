UK ambassador to attend Liverpool vs Qarabag Champions League match

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Old has said he will personally attend the eighth-round Champions League league phase match between Liverpool and Qarabag, which will be played in England.

Speaking ahead of the game, Old said he is greatly looking forward to the encounter and praised the strong performances of the Azerbaijani champions in this season’s European competitions.

“I am genuinely excited that I will be able to watch this match at the stadium. Qarabag are having an impressive season and have managed to defeat serious European opponents both at home and away,” the ambassador told Azertag.

Old also recalled Qarabag’s match against Copenhagen, stressing the team’s overall superiority in that game. “Throughout the match, Qarabag looked like the stronger side. In recent seasons, the team had some issues with converting chances, but now they are scoring exactly when it matters most. Just look at the game against Eintracht,” the diplomat noted.

Sharing his expectations for the upcoming clash, Old referred to Qarabag’s recent European results. “When Chelsea came to Baku, many people thought Qarabag had no chance. I didn’t agree. The 2:2 draw was a fair result of a very entertaining match. Now I am expecting a similar scenario at one of Europe’s biggest stadiums, Anfield. Yes, the opponent is Liverpool, champions of the most competitive league in the world, but this season they have been inconsistent. At the same time, Qarabag are on the verge of what could be the biggest achievement in their history. I am very happy that I will be able to witness this match in person,” Old said.

The Champions League match between Liverpool and Qarabag will take place today and will kick off at 23:59 Baku time.