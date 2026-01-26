Son of Paolo Maldini set to join Lazio on loan from Atalanta

Atalanta forward Daniel Maldini, the son of Italy and Milan legend Paolo Maldini, is close to a move to Lazio, İdman.Biz reports citing transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Lazio intend to sign the 24 year old on a loan deal that includes an option to buy, with negotiations between the clubs nearing completion.

Daniel Maldini joined Atalanta from Monza in February 2025. In the current Serie A season, he has made nine league appearances without scoring or providing an assist. He spent the last four rounds on the bench.

According to Transfermarkt, Maldini’s market value is estimated at 8 million euros.