24 January 2026
Azerbaijani referee to officiate match at the final stage of the European Championship

24 January 2026 13:56
Azerbaijani FIFA futsal referee Hikmet Gafarli has received another appointment at the final stage of the UEFA Futsal European Championship.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation, Gafarli will officiate the Group B match between the national teams of Ukraine and Lithuania as the first referee.

He will be assisted by Peter Nurse of England and Chiara Perona of Italy. The match will take place on January 25 and will kick off at 7:00 PM Baku time. The game will be held in Kaunas at the Žalgiris Arena, which has a capacity of 17,500 spectators.

It should be noted that Hikmet Gafarli’s first appointment at the current final stage came on January 22, when he served as timekeeper for the Armenia–Ukraine match. The upcoming fixture will mark the Azerbaijani referee’s debut as the main referee at the final stage of the European Championship.

