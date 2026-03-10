Mac Allister relaxed over Liverpool contract talks amid transfer speculation

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has insisted he is in no rush to sign a new contract with the Premier League club despite growing attention surrounding his future.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing British media, uncertainty remains over the long-term future of the Argentina international at Anfield. The spotlight on Mac Allister has intensified following teammate Ryan Gravenberch’s decision to extend his contract with Liverpool until 2032.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League fixture against Galatasaray, the 27-year-old confirmed that there have been no formal discussions about a new deal.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Ryan. He deserves it because he was a very important player for us in the season when we won the Premier League,” Mac Allister said. “As for my contract, I’m completely calm and at the moment we are not having any talks.”

Questions about the midfielder’s future have circulated for several months. His father, Carlos Mac Allister, previously confirmed that there had been no contact with the club regarding an extension.

With two years remaining on his current deal, transfer speculation has intensified. Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring the World Cup winner as they look to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer window, while Manchester United have also been linked with the player. However, a move to Liverpool’s direct domestic rival is widely considered unlikely.

Mac Allister joined Liverpool from Brighton in 2023 and quickly established himself as a key figure in the club’s midfield, known for his tactical intelligence, work rate and ability to dictate the tempo of matches.