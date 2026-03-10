10 March 2026
EN

Infantino confident 2026 World Cup will be a global phenomenon

World football
News
10 March 2026 09:34
31
Infantino confident 2026 World Cup will be a global phenomenon

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has expressed strong confidence that the 2026 World Cup will be one of the most successful tournaments in the competition’s history.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the tournament will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will mark a historic expansion of the competition.

Infantino revealed that demand for tickets has already reached unprecedented levels. According to him, FIFA has received more than 500 million ticket requests within just four weeks, despite the total number of available tickets being around seven million.

The FIFA president also noted that more than one million ticket requests have been submitted for 77 of the 104 matches scheduled for the tournament. FIFA plans to keep a portion of tickets in reserve to manage demand during the latter stages of the competition.

Infantino believes the event will highlight the growing popularity of football in the United States. “People used to say that football – or soccer, as they call it there – was not very popular in the US. That has completely changed,” he said.

The 2026 tournament will be the first World Cup to feature 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 host cities in three countries. Infantino described the event as more than just a sporting competition, calling it “a social phenomenon that will make the whole world stop and watch.”

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Mac Allister relaxed over Liverpool contract talks amid transfer speculation
14:57
World football

Mac Allister relaxed over Liverpool contract talks amid transfer speculation

Argentina midfielder says no negotiations are currently under way as interest from European giants continues to grow
Azerbaijani FIFA referee Sevda Nuriyeva reflects on journey in football on International Women’s Day
13:43
World football

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Sevda Nuriyeva reflects on journey in football on International Women’s Day

Official speaks about her transition from player to referee and her dream of working at the World Cup
Giuseppe Rossi backs Barcelona but sees Newcastle path to upset in Champions League clash
13:08
World football

Giuseppe Rossi backs Barcelona but sees Newcastle path to upset in Champions League clash

Former Newcastle striker says aggressive approach and early goal could give English side a chance at St James’ Park
Griezmann and Llorente celebrate Atletico’s Copa del Rey progress with luxury dinner
10:53
World football

Griezmann and Llorente celebrate Atletico’s Copa del Rey progress with luxury dinner

Atletico Madrid players mark victory over Barcelona with rare €10,000 bottle of wine
Bernardo Silva attracts interest from PSG as Manchester City future remains uncertain
10:15
World football

Bernardo Silva attracts interest from PSG as Manchester City future remains uncertain

Portuguese midfielder could leave the Premier League champions on a free transfer this summer
Lewandowski names his favourite in Barcelona presidential election
9 March 17:58
World football

Lewandowski names his favourite in Barcelona presidential election

Polish striker highlights stability and long-term vision as key factors for the club’s future

Most read

Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships in Prague
7 March 17:49
Winter sports

Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships in Prague

Two-time Olympic champion to miss March event as Sarah Everhardt named replacement in US team

Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently
9 March 10:12
World football

Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently

London club will activate the full transfer of the Ecuadorian defender in June after his initial loan move
Overtakes at Australian Grand Prix Nearly Triple After Regulation Changes
9 March 11:18
Formula 1

Overtakes at Australian Grand Prix Nearly Triple After Regulation Changes

Formula 1 reports a sharp rise in on-track battles during the Melbourne race weekend
Two Azerbaijani gymnasts finish their campaigns at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO
7 March 15:53
Gymnastics

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts finish their campaigns at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

Nikita Simonov and Deniz Aliyeva reach finals as competition featuring athletes from more than 30 countries continues