Infantino confident 2026 World Cup will be a global phenomenon

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has expressed strong confidence that the 2026 World Cup will be one of the most successful tournaments in the competition’s history.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the tournament will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will mark a historic expansion of the competition.

Infantino revealed that demand for tickets has already reached unprecedented levels. According to him, FIFA has received more than 500 million ticket requests within just four weeks, despite the total number of available tickets being around seven million.

The FIFA president also noted that more than one million ticket requests have been submitted for 77 of the 104 matches scheduled for the tournament. FIFA plans to keep a portion of tickets in reserve to manage demand during the latter stages of the competition.

Infantino believes the event will highlight the growing popularity of football in the United States. “People used to say that football – or soccer, as they call it there – was not very popular in the US. That has completely changed,” he said.

The 2026 tournament will be the first World Cup to feature 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 host cities in three countries. Infantino described the event as more than just a sporting competition, calling it “a social phenomenon that will make the whole world stop and watch.”