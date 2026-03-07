Nazim Sadykhov to face MarQuel Mederos at UFC 327 after cancelled bout two years ago

Azerbaijani UFC fighter Nazim Sadykhov will face American MarQuel Mederos on 11 April at UFC 327 in Miami, with the bout scheduled for the preliminary card of the event.

According to İdman.Biz, the matchup will feel familiar to MMA fans. The two fighters were originally supposed to meet on 13 July 2024 at a UFC Fight Night event in Denver. Sadykhov had initially been preparing to fight Chris Duncan, but after Duncan withdrew, Mederos stepped in as a replacement. However, the bout was ultimately cancelled after Mederos himself pulled out of the event.

The upcoming fight offers Sadykhov an opportunity to return to winning ways following his last appearance in the Octagon. On 6 December at UFC 323, the Azerbaijani lightweight suffered a second-round technical knockout defeat to French fighter Fares Ziam, with the bout stopped at 4:59 of the round.

Now Sadykhov will look to begin a new chapter in his UFC career when the long-delayed clash with Mederos finally takes place nearly two years after it was first scheduled.