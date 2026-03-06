6 March 2026
Dana White says UFC plans to return to Azerbaijan - VIDEO

MMA
News
6 March 2026 12:41
Dana White says UFC plans to return to Azerbaijan

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the organisation is planning to return to Azerbaijan as part of its continued global expansion, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking in an interview with the Fox Sports Australia YouTube channel, White said the promotion intends to bring another event to the country in the near future while also exploring new markets.

“We will return to Azerbaijan soon. We are also planning to go to Georgia and South Africa,” White said.

The announcement follows the historic debut of the UFC in Azerbaijan last year, when the country hosted its first UFC Fight Night event in Baku. The tournament took place in June and was organised through cooperation between the UFC, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Baku City Circuit Operating Company.

The event attracted significant international attention and highlighted Azerbaijan’s growing presence on the global sports stage. A potential return of the UFC would further strengthen the country’s reputation as a host for major international sporting events.

